Missoula Paddleheads blow out Boise Hawks, win Pioneer League championship

AJ Wright drove in seven runs and the Missoula Paddleheads defeated the Boise Hawks 14-1 in Game 3 to become Pioneer League champions on Thursday evening in Boise, Idaho.

The championship is the Paddleheads' first since their rebranding and first Pioneer League title for the franchise since 2015 when they were the Missoula Osprey.

The Paddleheads wasted no time in putting the game away early as they jumped out to an 11-0 lead after the first three innings. Wright finished the game 3 for 3 with two home runs, seven RBIs, a triple and two sacrifice flies for the Paddleheads.

Cameron Thompson went 3 for 6 on the night with two more RBIs for the Paddleheads who racked up 13 hits as a team on the evening.

Mason Schwellenbach pitched a gem on the hill for Missoula. Schwellenbach went seven innings and allowed just five hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking two.

The Paddleheads won the first game in the championship series 8-2 on Monday in Missoula and dropped Game 2 against Boise on Wednesday 5-4. The championship is also the first for the Pioneer League since the league became an independent league and also an MLB Partner League.

The Paddleheads finish the season 67-32.