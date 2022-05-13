Missoula Paddleheads gearing up for season opener

MISSOULA - It won't be long before the Missoula Paddleheads will begin their defense of their Pioneer League Championship.

The players will be in Missoula this weekend, with spring training starting on Sunday.

The Paddleheads will then play two exhibition games — Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20. Tickets cost $5 and all of the ticket profits go to United Way of Missoula County.

The club is also looking for seasonal workers to help with opportunities in ticketing, production, food and beverage, and ushering. There's a job fair coming up on Tuesday.

The Paddleheads will host Billings for opening night on May 25 where the players will receive their championship rings from their 2021 title.

Again, spring training starts Sunday. There will also be a job fair on May 17 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibition games will be played on May 19 at 12 p.m. and on May 20 at 7:05 p.m.

Opening day again will be at home on May 25 and the season’s first fireworks show is set for May 27.

More information can be found at https://www.gopaddleheads.com/landing/index.