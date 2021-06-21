Missoula PaddleHeads moving to full capacity

MISSOULA — The Missoula Paddleheads have been playing to 50% capacity so far this season at Ogren Park Allegiance Field but that will all change on Wednesday when the stadium will return to full capacity.

The PaddleHeads kick off a homestand with a six-game series with the Pioneer League’s Southern Division leader, the Ogden Raptors, from June 23 through June 28. Following the match-up of division-leading foes, the PaddleHeads will welcome the Boise Hawks for the second time this season, from June 30 through July 2.

The homestand will conclude with the annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza. Tickets available online, by phone at (406) 543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post located at 140 North Higgins in downtown Missoula.

“After conferring with our local health department officials, we have decided to lift our self-imposed 50% capacity limit and return to full capacity beginning with our next homestand,” said PaddleHeads’ Vice President Matt Ellis.