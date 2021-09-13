Missoula Paddleheads playing for Pioneer League championship

MISSOULA — The Missoula Paddleheads will be playing for the Pioneer League championship starting on Monday night when the best of three series against Boise gets underway in Missoula.

The Paddleheads reached the championship series by beating the Idaho Falls Chukars in a one-game playoff Saturday night.

Missoula has been the best team in the league all season, winning the first and second half titles in the Northern Division, and according to team vice president Matt Ellis, the Paddleheads compiled the best record in all of professional baseball this year.

The first pitch on Monday night against the Hawks is at 7:05 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Ticket information can be found here.

