Missoula's Katharine Berkoff advances to finals of 100 backstroke at Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, FRANCE — Missoula native Katharine Berkoff is knocking on the door of an Olympic medal.

The Hellgate grad finished in second place in the second heat of the women's 100-meter backstroke semifinals Monday afternoon at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Berkoff will head into Tuesday's final ranked No. 3 behind fellow American Regan Smith and Australian Kaylee McKeown.

Berkoff entered the semifinal round with the fastest qualifying time from Monday's heat races to begin the day. Berkoff won her heat in 57.99 seconds to set herself up for the semifinals. Smith, who holds the world record in the 100 backstroke at 57.13, had the fastest time in the semifinals at 57.97 while McKeown finished in 57.99.

Tuesday's final in the women's 100-meter backstroke will take place on Tuesday at 12:56 p.m. Mountain Time.