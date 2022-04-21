Montana golfer Esh receives Big Sky honors

FARMINGTON, Utah – Senior Griz golfer Kylie Esh received All-Big Sky honorable mention honors, the league announced Monday.

"It's very well deserved. She's really overcome a lot of health obstacles the last few years that have not allowed her to play consistently and she had to take many breaks, which she's handled extremely well. I'm really proud that she got honorable mention," said head coach Kris Nord.

"I felt she might have deserved a little better, but we'll take that honor. It's a great accomplishment for her. She's had a lot of irons in the fire between academics, health, and golf, so, I think she's done exceedingly well handling those things," added Nord.

The last time a Griz golfer received Big Sky honorable mention was in 2018, when Hailey Hoagland was listed.

The senior finished the regular season with a scoring average of 76.91 to help her lead the Griz throughout the season and play an instrumental part to Montana's performance.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Esh has finished in the top-10 in four different tournaments: Kelsey Chugg Invitational, Battle at Old Works, Griz Invitational and Bobcat Desert Classic. The senior also tied her career-best score, scoring 71 in the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic to help her tie for 38th overall out of 117 players.

Nord attributes her performance and honors to her coachability throughout the year.

"We've asked her to try and stay in the moment and not let bad shots or bad holes get in her head too much. That's a real challenge for all golfers, and I think she's better at handling that this year than any of the other years."

Esh goes into the Big Sky Championship with a career scoring average of 77.12. With this scoring average, Esh will finish her career with the second-lowest career average in program history.