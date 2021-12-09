Watch
Montana grounds Air Force 66-48, halts Falcons' 7-game win streak

Posted at 8:17 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 10:18:19-05

Cameron Parker scored 20 points and the Montana led for the final 28 minutes to take down Air Force 66-48 on Wednesday night in Dahlberg Arena.

Air Force came into the game on a seven-game win streak, and for the first time in 37 years they played in Dahlberg Arena. Meanwhile, the Griz were just on a seven-day, three-game road trip and took advantage of performing back at home.

The Griz shot an impressive 17-for-17 from the free throw line and 40% from the field. Defensively, Montana held the Falcons to just 16-of-46 from the field, a .348 percentage. Parker was Montana's leading scorer, followed by Josh Bannan with 17 points.

Montana's record improves to 6-4, 1-1 in Big Sky Conference play. The Griz will play next on Friday at 3 p.m. against Yellowstone Christian College.

