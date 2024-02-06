Montana native Mike Person: 'Pretty cool to say I started in a Super Bowl'

BILLINGS — When Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m. on Montana Television Network CBS stations across Montana, Glendive native and Montana State Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Person may appreciate a unique perspective.

The final game of Person's NFL career happened to be in a prequel of this year's Super Bowl when he started as an offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers four years ago against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs on that Sunday, firing three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 win.

Person recently visited one-on-one with MTN Sports' Scott Breen reflecting on his Super Bowl experience, surveying Sunday's rematch and, after coaching last year with the Miami Dolphins, estimating the head start he'd need to beat Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill — said to be the NFL's fastest man — in a 40-yard dash.

See an excerpt from their conversation in the video above.