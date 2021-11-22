Montana State's Troy Andersen and Isaiah finalists for FCS awards

BOZEMAN — Montana State has a 9-2 record on the year, a bye in the FCS playoffs and two star players who have made significant contributions to the team have been named finalists big-time FCS awards.

Senior linebacker Troy Andersen was named a top-25 finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. The award goes to the best linebacker at the FCS level. On the year, Andersen has a whopping 111 tackles and two interceptions.

Junior running back Isaiah Ifanse who is fourth in FCS in rushing yards (1,258) has been named one of the top-25 finalists for the Walter Payton award. This award is for the best offensive player of the year in the FCS.

The awards are present on Jan. 7, the day before the FCS National title game in Frisco, TX.;