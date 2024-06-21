Montana to boast strong contingent of athletes at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — At least 13 athletes with ties to Montana will compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials beginning Friday at Hayward Field.

Two athletes — Ben Perrin in the 10,000-meter run and Rob McManus in the 3,000-meter steeplechase — will represent Montana State University after strong performances during the Bobcats' outdoor track and field season this spring. Perrin, a product of Kalispell Flathead High School, was a senior this year at Montana State, while McManus is a Washington native who just completed his junior year.

Former Bobcats Duncan Hamilton, Derrick Olsen and Drake Schneider are also qualified to compete. Hamilton, a Bozeman product, will run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase; Olsen, who graduated from Helena High School, will run in the 110-meter hurdles; and Schneider, a Wisconsin native, will run in the 400-meter hurdles.

Evan Todd, a Kalispell Glacier High School alum who just finished his collegiate career at the University of Montana, will throw the men's javelin, while Alysa Keller, a Billings West High School graduate now at Brigham Young University, will throw the women's.

Ashley McElmurry and Lee Walburn are other Montana-raised college athletes set to compete. McElmurry graduated from Missoula Sentinel High School and competed in college at the University of Nebraska. She'll be in the women's triple jump field, while Walburn, a Whitefish native, will compete in the men's decathlon. Walburn was a two-time NAIA national champion at Carroll College before finishing his career at Washington State University.

And four other former Montana high school standouts will take the track. Billings Senior High School graduates Dani and Christina Aragon will both run in the 1,500-meter race; Corvallis product Sadi Henderson will run the 800; and Aidan Reed, a Helena High School alum, will compete in the 10,000 meters.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials are June 21-30 and will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock and USA Network. View the complete television and webcast schedule.

A schedule of events featuring Montana athletes is below.

Please email any errors or omissions to sports@ktvh.com.

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials

June 21-30 at Eugene, Ore.

(All times Mountain)

* Indicates semifinals or finals for which athletes must qualify.

Friday, June 21

Men's decathlon — Lee Walburn, Whitefish (Carroll College, Washington State)



100-meter dash, 11 a.m.; long jump, 12:01 p.m.; shot put, 1:11 p.m.; high jump, 5:30 p.m.; 400-meter run, 8:05 p.m.

Men's javelin, quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m. — Evan Todd, Kalispell (Montana)

Women's 800, first round, 5:17 p.m. — Sadi Henderson, Corvallis (Boise State)

Men's 3,000-meter steeplechase, first round, 5:49 p.m. — Duncan Hamilton, Bozeman (Montana State), and Rob McManus, Cashmere, Wash. (Montana State)

Women's triple jump, quarterfinals, 7:50 p.m. — Ashley McElmurry, Missoula (Nebraska)

Men's 10,000-meter run, finals, 8:27 p.m. — Ben Perrin, Kalispell (Montana State), and Aidan Reed, Helena (Southern Utah)

Saturday, June 22

Men's decathlon — Lee Walburn, Whitefish (Carroll College, Washington State)



110-meter hurdles, 11 a.m.; discus, 12:08 p.m.; pole vault, 2:17 p.m.; javelin, 6:15 p.m.; 1,500-meter run, 8:38 p.m.

*Women's triple jump, finals, 7:20 p.m. — Ashley McElmurry, Missoula (Nebraska)

Sunday, June 23

*Women's 800, semifinals, 7:11 p.m. — Sadi Henderson, Corvallis (Boise State)

*Men's javelin, finals, 7:40 p.m. — Evan Todd, Kalispell (Montana)

*Men's 3,000-meter steeplechase, finals, 8:07 p.m. — Duncan Hamilton, Bozeman (Montana State), and Rob McManus, Cashmere, Wash. (Montana State)

Monday, June 24

Men's 110-meter hurdles, first round, 6:05 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

*Women's 800, finals, 8:32 p.m. — Sadi Henderson, Corvallis (Boise State)

Thursday, June 27

*Men's 110-meter hurdles, semifinals, 6:01 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Women's 1,500-meter run, first round, 6:23 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

Men's 400-meter hurdles, first round, 7:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

Friday, June 28

Women's javelin, quarterfinals, 5 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, semifinals, 6:58 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, semifinals, 7:21 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

*Men's 110-meter hurdles, finals, 8:50 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Sunday, June 30

*Women's javelin, finals, 5:10 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, finals, 6:09 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, finals, 6:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)