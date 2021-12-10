Montana women's basketball team falls short against Utah Valley

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz entered Thursday's contest on a six-game win streak.

However, Montana ran into a tough test against Utah Valley, falling 63-50 for just their second loss of the season.

UVU led 16-13 after the first quarter, but the Lady Griz would go on a run at the end of the second quarter to make it 28-27 Lady Griz going into the half.

The Wolverines found their rhythm again in the second half to come away with the win as they shot 40% from the field, while Montana shot just 30%.

Utah Valley was led by Josie Williams, who shot 8-for-17 from the field for a game-high 19 points.

Carmen Gfeller led the Lady Griz in scoring with 15, while Abby Anderson added 14.

The Wolverines improve to 5-3 on the season, while Montana falls to 7-2, 2-0.

The Lady Griz will take on Seattle University at home next on Dec. 16.