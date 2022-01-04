BOZEMAN — The upcoming Montana State women's basketball home games against Idaho and Montana have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bobcats' program.

The games were scheduled for Jan.6 against Idaho and Jan. 9 against Montana. According to an MSU press release, any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined later.

All tickets purchased for the home games will be valid for the rescheduled date, once finalized. Ticket purchasers with questions can contact the MSU Athletics Ticket office at 406-994-CATS.

The next scheduled game for the Bobcats is Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.