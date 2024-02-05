Watch Now
Sports

Actions

No. 3 Hamilton boys get past No. 2 Butte Central; Bronc girls cruise past Maroons

Posted at 9:12 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 11:12:06-05

BUTTE — A week after watching the Butte Central boys basketball team pull out a last-second victory, Hamilton flipped the script on Saturday evening at the Maroons Activities Center in the second half of a Southwest A doubleheader.

Tyler Jette hit a go-ahead bank shot in the final minute to put the Broncs ahead for good as No. 3 Hamilton erased a double-digit first-half deficit en route to a 55-53 victory over No. 2 Central, which handed the Broncs their first loss of the season last weekend.

The Broncs, who fell into an 18-6 hold in the first quarter, trimmed Central's lead to 30-26 by halftime and tied the game at 42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Canaan Magness led Hamilton (14-2) with a game-high 22 points and Jackson Jessop added 13 for the Broncs.

The Maroons (13-3) were led by 15 points from Owen McPartland, 14 from Ryan Peoples and 10 from Jack Keeley.

The earlier girls game saw the Broncs (9-7) roll past the Maroons 64-23. Lavana Wetzel led the way for Hamilton with 16 points, Madalyn Nelson had 14 and Ashlynn McKern scored 10. Central (2-14) got eight points from Kathryn Lalicker.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader