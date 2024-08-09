No-hitter lifts Billings Scarlets, Missoula eliminated at Class AA Northwest Regional

(Editor's note: At the time of publication on Thursday, the Northwest Regional website had Friday's Billings Scarlets-vs.-Bellevue, Wash., game scheduled for 9:30 a.m. That game is now scheduled for 12:30 p.m., according to Billings American Legion Baseball. A change to the schedule below has been made accordingly.)

BILLINGS — Drew McDowell made sure the Billings Scarlets' season didn't end Thursday.

In a win-or-go-home game, McDowell hurled a no-hitter as the Scarlets topped Pocatello, Idaho, 8-0 at Dehler Park to stay alive at the Class AA American Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament.

Montana's other regional representative, the Missoula Mavericks, weren't as fortunate. The Mavericks saw their season come to an end earlier Thursday in an 8-2 loss at Cheyenne, Wyo.

Following are highlights from Thursday's games:

Billings Scarlets 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 0

McDowell took the mound for Billings knowing that a loss would mean the end of the season, but he delivered with a no-hit performance.

McDowell struck out nine over a full seven innings of work and wasn't affected by four walks. He threw 99 pitches, 61 for strikes, and induced eight ground-ball outs.

"It's always in your mind, especially when you get later in the game. I think about the fifth inning it really popped into my brain and I really started thinking about it," McDowell told MTN Sports. "Just trying to stay out of it as much as I can so I can just focus on the game rather than the no-hitter."

Meanwhile, Billings' offense got untracked after being shut out by Fort Collins, Colo., in Wednesday's opening round. Shortstop Kyler Northrop, who is headed to play at Division I Washington State, went 2 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs.

"It's nice to know that even if I did have a bad inning, the bats were rolling and I got some run support in there, so that was super helpful," McDowell said. "I was praying last night and praying to come out, do the job and get everybody to the next day, and that's what I was gifted with."

Northrop's two-run single helped spark a four-run fifth inning. He delivered another two-RBI base hit as part of a three-run sixth. Nolan Berkram, Nate McDonald, Cody Collis and Jakob Wilcox also drove in runs for the Scarlets, who face another loser-out game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheyenne, Wyo., 8, Missoula 2

Montana Legion state champion Missoula saw its season come to a close Thursday as Cheyenne put up six runs in the top of the first and didn't look back.

Trailing 6-0, the Mavericks countered in the bottom half of the second on a solo home run from Colin Boyce, and again in the fourth when Easton Reimers came in on a throwing error, but Missoula otherwise left eight men on base.

Carter Taylor went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Mavs while Christopher Compton, Colter Nicolarsen also had hits.

Hayden Swaen had two doubles and three RBIs for Cheyenne. B His two-run double was one of three extra-base hits for the Wyoming team in the opening frame.

Below is the updated tournament schedule:

2024 Class AA Northwest Regional tournament

at Pirtz Field and Dehler Park, Billings

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1: Eugene, Ore., 3, Cheyenne, Wyo., 2

Game 2: Anchorage, Alaska, 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 5

Game 3: Bellevue, Wash., 3, Missoula 0

Game 4: Fort Collins, Colo., 1, Billings Scarlets 0

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5: Cheyenne, Wyo., 8, Missoula 2, loser out

Game 6: Billings Scarlets 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 0, loser out

Game 7: Eugene, Ore., 9, Bellevue, Wash., 4, second round

Game 8: Anchorage, Alaska, 6, Fort Collins, Colo., 3, second round

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Billings Scarlets vs. Bellevue, Wash., 12:30 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Cheyenne, Wyo., vs. Fort Collins, Colo., 4 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Eugene, Ore., vs. Anchorage, Alaska, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Note 1: Pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.

