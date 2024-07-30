Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland, USA rugby earn first medal with win over Australia

SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE — For the first time, the United States is bringing home an Olympic medal in rugby.

The USA women's rugby team earned a 14-12 win over Australia in the bronze-medal match Tuesday inside the Stade de France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland was an alternate on Team USA.

The Americans won the bronze medal in thrilling fashion, with Alex Sedrick scoring a try and the ensuing conversion on the final play of the game to rally Team USA from a 12-7 deficit to the 14-12 win.

The match was tied 7-7 at halftime after Australia's Maddison Levi and USA's Alev Kelter each scored first-half tries. Levi gave Australia the lead with her second try midway through the second half before Sedrick's heroics secured the bronze medal for Team USA.

The Americans started pool play on Sunday with a 36-7 win over Japan and a 24-5 win over Brazil. They closed pool play with a 31-14 loss to France on Monday before starting bracket play with a 17-7 win over Great Britain in the quarterfinal round.

The USA lost to powerhouse New Zealand 24-12 in the semifinal round early Tuesday to fall into the bronze-medal match.

New Zealand is playing Canada in the gold medal match.