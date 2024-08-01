Watch Now
Katie Ledecky claims title of most decorated US female Olympian in history

The swimmer earned her 13th medal when she took the silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Games.
Matthias Schrader/AP
United States' women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team pose with their silver medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Katie Ledecky is now the most decorated U.S. female to ever compete in the Olympics after she won silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Games.

Her team, which included swimmers Paige Madden, Claire Weinstein and Erin Gemmell, was able to place second behind Australia, with China taking bronze.

Ledecky took home her eighth career gold medal after competing in the 1,500-meter freestyle, her 12th medal at that time.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

