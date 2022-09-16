Previewing the Grizzlies Saturday game against Indiana State

MISSOULA - The #3-ranked Montana Grizzlies will be taking their 2-0 to Terre Haute on Saturday where they will face Indiana State.

This marks the first time that the Griz have played the Sycamores of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Montana has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 71-7, the team's highest combined two-game total to open the year since 2002.

Indiana State has a 1-1 record and is coming off a 56-0 loss to Perdue.

This will be the non-conference finale for both teams, with Griz returning home to begin conference play on Sept. 24 for homecoming.

Kickoff for Saturday's game against Indiana State takes place at 11 a.m. local time.

MTN's Kyle Hansen is with the team in Terre Haute and before heading east, he talked about what to expect from the game.

Watch Kyle's breakdown below.