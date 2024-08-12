Red Sox player Jarren Duran apologizes for using homophobic slur at heckling fan

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has issued an apology through the team after he was reportedly heard using a homophobic slur toward a fan during their game against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community,” Duran said in a statement.

He used the profane word towards a heckling fan while batting in the bottom of the sixth inning at Fenway Park. The fan was heard yelling "You need a tennis racket!" towards Duran, according to multiple reports.

Duran reportedly responded with the slur, stating it loud enough for it to be picked up on the New England Sports Network’s broadcast of the game — which the Red Sox lost to the Astros 10-2.

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person,” said Duran.

The Red Sox issued a separate statement on the matter, according to the official MLB website.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

It’s unclear what disciplinary action Duran may face from the team or the MLB.

