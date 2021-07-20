Watch
Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos and his son sell shirts for charity

WCPO Staff
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 20, 2021
CINCINNATI — From dinger-slinger to a designer, one Reds slugger and his son are getting into the fashion field and discovering a whole new ball game for a good cause.

Local T-shirt company Cincy Shirts tweeted they would be selling shirts that Liam Castellanos, son of right fielder Nick, designed. A portion of each sale will be donated to a charity that has yet to be decided.

The shirt, first worn by Castellanos as he entered the All-Star game as a representative of the Cincinnati Reds, gained popularity among fans who clamored for the kid-created couture.

Fans weren't the only ones happy to find the shirts in the team shop at Great American Ball Park. Liam was pretty excited, too.

Each shirt sells for $30 and can be ordered here.

