Below are scores of regular season Class AA high school basketball games played on Thursday, Feb. 24. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Boys

Billings Skyview 68, Bozeman Gallatin 58

Bozeman 52, Belgrade 23

Helena Capital 47, Missoula Sentinel 45

Helena High 75, Butte 73

Girls

Billings Skyview 77, Bozeman Gallatin 37

Bozeman 45, Belgrade 36

Helena Capital 42, Missoula Sentinel 39 (OT)

Helena High 49, Butte 39

Missoula Hellgate 45, Kalispell Flathead 28