SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 28

Below are the results from high school basketball games played on Friday, Jan. 28.
High school boys basketball
Arlee 54, Charlo 50
Baker 68, St. Labre 30
Belgrade 51, Bozeman Gallatin 42
Belt 40, Great Falls Central 36
Billings Central 77, Hardin 56
Box Elder 80, North Star 68
Bozeman High 65, Billings Skyview 38
Bridger 56, Park City 32
Broadview-Lavina 78, Absarokee 24
Browning 60, Whitefish 45
Cascade 84, Power 50
Centerville 81, Geraldine-Highwood 45
Columbus 41, Big Timber 35
Choteau 53, Conrad 40
Cut Bank 90, Rocky Boy 88 (2OT)
Dillon 57, Stevensville 15
Frenchtown 64, Hamilton 41
Fort Benton 57, Hays-Lodgepole 47
Gardiner 54, Lone Peak 49 (OT)
Great Falls High 59, Billings Senior 50
Glasgow 66, Wolf Point 51
Havre 68, Malta 51
Heart Butte 65, Dutton-Brady 41
Hot Springs 67, Albertson-Superior 46
Huntley Project 53, Roundup 52
Lewistown 75, Laurel 32
Lustre 57, Bainville 47
Manhattan Christian 69, Twin Bridges 35
Melstone 74, Wibaux 35
Plentywood 64, Culbertson 42
Scobey 43, Westby-Grenora 26
Seeley-Swan 48, Drummond 40
Sunburst 67, Valier 24
Three Forks 96, Jefferson 54
Townsend 76, Livingston 55
High school girls basketball
Bainville 60, Lustre 24
Baker 61, St. Labre 10
Belt 68, Great Falls Central 29
Billings Central 62, Hardin 46
Billings Senior 38, Great Falls High 26
Billings Skyview 64, Bozeman High 43
Billings West 48, Great Falls CMR 29
Big Timber 55, Columbus 26
Box Elder 72, North Star 25
Bozeman Gallatin 50, Belgrade 49
Broadview 32, Absarokee 28
Browning 71, Whitefish 41
Colstrip 72, Lame Deer 48
Conrad 61, Choteau 54
Cut Bank 48, Rocky Boy 43
Dillon 58, Stevensville 8
Ennis 39, White Sulphur Springs 35
Froid-Medicine Lake 37, Savage 31
Gardiner 59, Lone Peak 50
Glasgow 46, Wolf Point 39
Hamilton 39, Frenchtown 29
Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Reed Point-Rapelje 14
Hays-Lodgepole 52, Fort Benton 32
Huntley Project 66, Roundup 28
Jefferson 52, Three Forks 33
Lewistown 54, Laurel 49
Melstone 49, Wibaux 26
Missoula Loyola 64, Florence 41
Park City 56, Bridger 21
Philipsburg 65, Darby 26
Plenty Coups 67, Fromberg 44
Plentywood 71, Culbertson 31
Power 32, Cascade 28
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 50, Nashua 8
Seeley-Swan 72, Drummond 50
St. Ignatius 38, Deer Lodge 24
Sunburst 57, Valier 33
Thompson Falls 69, Troy 19
Twin Bridges 56, Manhattan Christian 34
Westby-Grenora 35, Scobey 26