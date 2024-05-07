Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sentinel holds signing day for 13 student-athletes

Sentinel High School held a signing day for 13 student-athletes on Monday as the school year winds to a close
sentinel signing day may.jpg
Posted at 9:13 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 11:13:21-04

MISSOULA — Sentinel High School held a signing day for 13 student-athletes on Monday as the school year winds to a close.

Students signed in front of family and friends for a number of sports including football, soccer, basketball, cross country, rugby, volleyball and track and field.

Here is the list of students and where they committed from Monday's ceremony:

  • Quinn Newman, cross country and track and field, Montana State
  • Peyton Schmauch, soccer, University of Providence
  • Brooke McKittrick, soccer, Carroll College
  • Phoebe Knellhorne, soccer, Saint Martin's University
  • Kiana Norton, soccer, Coe College (Iowa)
  • Margaret Sharkey, volleyball, College of Southern Nevada
  • Emily McElmurry, basketball, Eastern Washington
  • Ava Kellenberg, track and field, UCLA
  • Brayden Wallace, rugby, Brown University
  • Jayden Gobert, basketball, Missoula Alumni: The Wizards, Special Olympics of Montana
  • Angelina Adrignola, basketball, Missoula Alumni: The Wizards, Special Olympics of Montana
  • Briel Powers, soccer, Montana State Billings
  • Caden Dirnberger, football, Willamette University
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader