Sentinel holds signing day for 13 student-athletes

MISSOULA — Sentinel High School held a signing day for 13 student-athletes on Monday as the school year winds to a close.
Students signed in front of family and friends for a number of sports including football, soccer, basketball, cross country, rugby, volleyball and track and field.
Here is the list of students and where they committed from Monday's ceremony:
- Quinn Newman, cross country and track and field, Montana State
- Peyton Schmauch, soccer, University of Providence
- Brooke McKittrick, soccer, Carroll College
- Phoebe Knellhorne, soccer, Saint Martin's University
- Kiana Norton, soccer, Coe College (Iowa)
- Margaret Sharkey, volleyball, College of Southern Nevada
- Emily McElmurry, basketball, Eastern Washington
- Ava Kellenberg, track and field, UCLA
- Brayden Wallace, rugby, Brown University
- Jayden Gobert, basketball, Missoula Alumni: The Wizards, Special Olympics of Montana
- Angelina Adrignola, basketball, Missoula Alumni: The Wizards, Special Olympics of Montana
- Briel Powers, soccer, Montana State Billings
- Caden Dirnberger, football, Willamette University