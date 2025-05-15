MISSOULA — At long last, it's the final day of the KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards, where we'll announce the two winners from this year's class.

You've heard from and learned about our 10 nominees this year from the five high schools in Missoula, and we can't thank these student-athletes enough for their time and for sharing their stories with us for these awards, but also over the years throughout their athletic careers.

We just concluded this year's banquet on Wednesday evening in Missoula in what was a great night of celebration at the Hilton Garde Inn. This year's crop of finalists was as good as it gets, and we're excited to announce that our winners for the 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards are Sentinel's Peyton Size and Loyola's Declan Harrington.

Watch the full video here:

Sentinel's Peyton Size, Loyola's Declan Harrington are 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards winners

Both Size and Harrington will receive $1,000 scholarships from the Honors Court as part of their awards, as the two of them get set for their next steps in life, which for Size is college volleyball and basketball at Whitworth University while Harrington is headed to Notre Dame.

All of the nominees will receive a gift from Scheels as well.

Other community award winners include Scott Wilson, who was recognized with the Campbell-Buzzetti Award, also known as the Old Pro Award.

Hellgate boys basketball coach Jeff Hays was the winner of this year's Ed Chinske Award which is given to a professional in the sports field.

The Ray Rocene Sportsman of the Year Award was presented to Brian Salonen, and the Schipporeit-Welch MOA Award was given to Bryan Larson to round out our community winners.

Congratulations to our winners, and extended congrats to all of our nominees for this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards and to all of the student-athletes in the area who are wrapping up their high school chapters. It's been an honor to watch and cover your careers here at KPAX, and we wish you all well in your next steps in whatever or wherever that may be.

