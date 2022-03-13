State AA girls: Kalispell Flathead rallies past Missoula Sentinel for 3rd

BILLINGS — After trailing by two at halftime, Kalispell Flathead's girls used a 15-0 run late in the third quarter to rally past Missoula Sentinel for a 53-44 consolation win at the State AA Girls Tournament in Billings Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 26-24 at half, the Bravettes later erased a 31-24 deficit to earn the third place trophy at First Interstate Arena.

Kennedy Moore led the way for Kalispell with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Maddy Moy added 11 points.

Emily McElmurry was Sentinel's only player scoring in double figures with 15. Olivia Huntsinger chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds.

