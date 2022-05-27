State AA softball: Billings Senior, West, Great Falls CMR and Helena Capital make up semifinal match-ups

MISSOULA — Billings Senior 1, Billings Skyview 0

In the first quarterfinal game, we had a defensive stalemate with one of the best pitchers in the state for the Broncs senior ace, Kennedy Venner, who steered the defensive intensity for Billings Senior.

The tie would be broken in the bottom of the seventh inning when freshman hero Lilah Chapel hit the walk-off base hit to seal the win for Billings Senior.

Great Falls CMR 13, Missoula Sentinel 1

The offense got going in the fourth and fifth inning for the Rustlers when Jenna Etcheberry scored the first runs of the game with a two-run RBI. From there, the offense settled in scoring eight runs over a two-inning stretch.

Three homeruns in the seventh sealed the deal as Great Falls CMR will play Billings Senior at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Helena Capital 12, Belgrade 7

Helena Capital started off down big after the top of the second against the defending state champion Belgrade Panthers but the bottom of the inning, the Bruins made their attack. Sophomore Kathryn Emmert made her presence known in the second that helped the Bruins go up 7-6.

Later, she put the finishing touch on the game when she hit a three-run homerun to go up 12-6. Belgrade wouldn’t be able to recover

Billings West 14, Great Falls High 4

A tied ballgame in the fourth at 4-4 allowed for the Great Falls High Bison to proceed with hope but the potent offense that the Golden Bears have poured in the second half of the game allowed for them to prove why they are a top contender in state.

Sophomore Mia Boos made a splash with her hitting ability pouring in multiple homeruns to advance them against the Bison to play Helena Capital at 1 p.m.