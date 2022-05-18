Watch
Sports

Actions

State B golf: Celi Chapman, Aubree Mitchum tied for lead

Posted at 11:50 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 13:50:22-04

FAIRMONT — There will be some tight races in the final round of the State B Golf Tournament.

In the girls tournament, Jefferson's Celi Chapman and Aubree Mitchum kept pace with each other and finished Tuesday's round tied at 81. They're followed by Bigfork's Keni Wade (86) and Emma Woods (87), the defending medalist.

In the girls' team race, Columbus is on track to repeat as team champion as the Cougars (374) built a 32-stroke lead over Three Forks which settled into second place with 406 strokes.

In the boys tournament, Eureka's Erik Casazza carded a 76 to lead Glasgow's Riley Smith by one stroke. Columbus' Landon Olson, Townsend's Peyton Toney and Red Lodge's Ross Sunday all concluded Thursday's round at 80.

The Jefferson boys hold a slim lead over Columbus. The Panthers finished with 337 strokes while the Cougars finished with 339. Anaconda is in third with 350 points.

For full results from the first day of the State B tournaments, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119