State B volleyball: Townsend upsets top-seeded Thompson Falls

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: This article will continue to be updated.)

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the State B Volleyball Tournament returned to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Thursday morning.

Here are the results from day one:

First-Round

(1N) Choteau Bulldogs 3, (2S) Jefferson Panthers 2

Choteau kicked off Thursday morning with a five-set victory over Jefferson: 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-6.

While the Bulldogs took the first set, Jefferson flipped the script in Set 2 jumping out to a quick 13-1 lead and ultimately split the series with a dominant 25-14 victory.

Set three was a back-and-forth affair with Choteau's Sadie Grove notching the set-winning kill down the left sideline to win in extra points, 26-24.

Jefferson forced a fifth set with Dakota Edmisten leading the way, but Choteau sealed the deal with a nine-point victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

(3S) Townsend Bulldogs 3, (1W) Thompson Falls Blue Hawks 1

After falling in the first set, Townsend answered back with three-straight wins to upset Thompson Falls in four: 18-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21.

The Bulldogs will play (1N) Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.