BOZEMAN - Heads up, Bobcat fans.

Montana State University has announced plans for ticket sales for this weekend's FCS Semifinals game.

MSU will host South Dakota State at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. after the Jackrabbits defeated Villanova 35-21.

Season ticket holders have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 to purchase their season tickets for the semifinal game.

Unpurchased season tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 14.

