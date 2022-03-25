UM announces Griz football ticket sale plans

MISSOULA - The Griz football team is continuing to prepare for the 2022 season and the UM ticket office is getting ready too.

Grizzly Athletics announced the ticket sale timeline for the 2022 football season Thursday.

The season will begin with Montana at home against Northwestern State on Sept. 3, followed by a Missouri Valley Football Conference clash with South Dakota on Sept. 10 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Griz also have home games against Portland State, Cal Poly, and Eastern Washington.

Season ticket renewals for existing holders open on March 31 at GoGriz.com/TicketCentral and ends on April 29. Beginning on July 12, priority access for Grizzly Scholarship Association members opens for single-game tickets. Single-game tickets to the general public open a week later on July 19.

Information on road game tickets will be released at a later date.

