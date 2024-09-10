Western Montana's unhealthy air quality postpones games and moves practices indoors

MISSOULA — Our unhealthy air quality means some high school athletic events may be at risk of getting canceled, but practices will likely continue on schedule.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) assistant superintendent Amy Shattuck said Hellgate's boys and girls soccer games in Butte on Monday were canceled due to unhealthy air quality and will be moved to Saturday.

Shattuck also said when air quality index (AQI) reaches an unhealthy level above 100, like it has been Monday, all practices in the district will still be held but moved indoors.

Hamilton’s athletic director, Travis Blome, said the Hamilton School District is monitoring the air quality closely but will make decisions on relocating practices and canceling games as close to start times as possible.

For other schools in the area, stay in contact with coaches and athletic directors about possible relocations or cancellations due to smoke.