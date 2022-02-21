Volunteers sought for high school hoops tournaments in Missoula

MISSOULA - Missoula is hosting the State Class A boys and girls basketball tournaments, both boys and girls, and volunteers are needed to make sure it runs smoothly.

The Destination Missoula Sports Committee is asking for volunteers for the event, which will be held from March 9 through March 12 at the Adams Center.

The majority of volunteer shifts are needed in the hospitality area assisting with meals for coaches, staff, and others. Additional shifts include supply pickup and assistance loading and unloading vehicles.

You can learn more at https://destinationmissoula.org/volunteer/