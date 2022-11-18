Watch the Griz-Cats game on KPAX on Saturday

The biggest football game of the year in Montana got even bigger when ESPN's College GameDay announced the show will be in Bozeman for the 121st "Brawl of the Wild" on Saturday.

College GameDay previews the college football landscape with an on-site studio at the campus.

It will be the first time the popular pre-game show has made the trek to either Montana school.

The University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats kick off at noon on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on KPAX.

