WHITEFISH — The Columbia Falls boys basketball team took on the Whitefish Bulldogs Saturday and and came out on top 51-48. It was a back-and-forth battle until the end between the two teams, with a 45-45 score going into the half. However, Columbia Falls started to find their momentum in the second half and didn't look back.

Talon Holmquist was the Bulldogs leading scorer for the night with 16 total points. Jace Hill led Columbia Falls with 22 total points for the night.