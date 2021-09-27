Whitefish boys, Corvallis girls win Western A golf titles

HAMILTON - The Whitefish boys and Corvallis girls won Western A divisional golf titles on Saturday at Hamilton Golf Club.

The Corvallis girls, led by defending State A champion Macee Greenwood, held off Hamilton by two strokes to claim the team title, while Polson would finish in third place 20 shots back of Corvallis.

Greenwood was the only girls golfer to break 80 on the afternoon, as she came from behind to win with a 79. Greenwood Trailed Frenchtown's Katie Lewis by six at the turn after shooting 44 to Lewis' 38. Greenwood came in in 35 to shoot 79 and beat Lewis by two strokes.

Corvallis' Gabby Krueger finished tied for seventh with a 102, while Ava Leopold and Hailey Anderson tied for 12th with 104.

Hamilton's Aly Rose finished third, Brooklyn Brown sixth and Emma Hollingsworth eighth but the Broncs came up just shy of Corvallis in the team race.

The Whitefish boys were also led by an individual champion on Saturday, as Johnny Nix fired a 73 to win by three strokes and lead Whitefish to a 10-shot victory over Polson in the team race.

Nix went out in 35 and came in with a 38 to beat Hamilton's Jackson Heath and Reece Malyevac by three strokes. Nix's teammates Bjorn Olson and Billy Smith finished in a tie for fourth after shooting 78, and Marcus Kilman tied for 12th with an 82, which was enough lead the defending State A team champions to a divisional crown.

Second-place Polson had three golfers tied for seventh after shooting 80 (Carson Hupka, Christian Lund, Torrin Ellis), and Hunter Emerson finished 11th with an 81.

The State A golf meet will be Oct. 1-2 at Polson Bay Golf Course.