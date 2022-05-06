Step back in time at cabin near Augusta

Are you looking to escape the city this summer?

Well, you can also go back in time to a historic 1800s cottage just a stone's throw away from Great Falls and Helena.

Katie Clark and friends first located the cabin down the road from Augusta over in Gilman.

Aside from some minor upkeep, the cabin has had a resident ever since it was built over 120 years ago. It now sits on 50 acres of creekside property in Augusta.

“We brought this cabin down because we saw it as a piece of history, and we just wanted to preserve it,” Clark said. “While we were redoing everything, we actually saw 1898 stamped in the wood.”

Whatever your outdoor interest may be — this cabin has it. Rare birds, turtles, and even moose have been spotted on the property.

There are also kayaks and canoes to explore the creek and plenty of open sky for stargazers.

“As you can see inside, there’s no running water. We have a little outhouse that is convenient for guests,” Clark said. “Other than that, it’s pretty primitive. That’s all by design. We love the kind of authentic experience and kind of a way to get away from it all.”

The rustic cabin is close in proximity to countless hiking trails and of course, Glacier National Park.

With soaring Airbnb prices across the state, the 1898 creekside cabin is an affordable adventure — generally costing $110 a night.

