Strawberry Santas Are A Fresh And Fruity Holiday Treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday eating season always becomes a mad dash of baking marathons and eating lots of cookies, candies and other goodies. If festive food fatigue has started to kick in, maybe it’s time for a fresh alternative.

Finding a no-bake treat that brings fruit to the table but is suitable for the holidays might seem a stretch. But we found these Strawberry Santas that fit the bill — and are almost too adorable to eat.

The best part of these tasty treats from Jenn of Princess Pinky Girl? Each of these mini Strawberry Santas is like a miniature strawberry cheesecake! You get the sweet and tart flavor of a fresh berry blended with creamy cheesecake filling. And, with only three ingredients (before the decorations) needed to make these tasty little guys, you’ll have plenty of Santas to serve at your next holiday get-together in no time at all.

Here’s what you’ll need to make your fresh Strawberry Santas:

Packaged cream cheese

Powdered sugar

Large strawberries

Black decorator’s icing

Round, red sprinkles

The entire recipe takes only 20 minutes to prepare, so if you’re in a pinch for a last-minute snack or dessert idea for a holiday party these will definitely be a perfect choice. You will also need something to mix the sugar and cream cheese: either a handheld mixer or your favorite stand mixer. Either one will make quick work of the process.

You’ll also want to pick up a frosting piping bag with a tip to make filling the cut strawberries less messy and a lot faster.

Once your Strawberry Santas are together, they need to be refrigerated until served. They only keep for a couple of days, so consider making these a short time before you plan to serve them.

Besides being a sweet but nutritious treat, we think making these little Santas will get you on the jolly old elf’s nice list. A win-win for the holiday season!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.