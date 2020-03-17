Polson murder-suicide victims identified

POLSON — The Lake County Coroner and Sheriff Donald Bell sent out an email that identified the victims of the murder suicide in Polson.

Matthew Alan Pruchnik, 49 and his two sons who were 7 and 5 years old were found in their home deceased.

Lake County officers are still investigating but report that it appear Pruchnik intentionally killed his children and himself by carbon monoxide poisoning in their home on Lakeview Drive, possibly on Friday March 13th.

Deputies had arrested Matthew on charges related to domestic violence back in August of 2017.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says deputies were dispatched to a residence south of Polson about a mile off of Kerr Dam Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of suspicious activity.