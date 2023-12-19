Taylor Swift’s Chiefs beanie has an awesome backstory

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Did you notice Taylor Swift Chiefs beanie she wore to Sunday night’s game? The “Midnights” singer was at Gillette Stadium to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs took on the Patriots. And, while Swift has been decked out in Chiefs merch for all of Kelce’s games, her beanie has a special backstory.

Turns out, Swift’s beanie was handmade by a Swiftie!

TikTok content creator @Kuttheknit (whose name is Kat) is the person behind the beanie, and they made the piece specifically hoping it’d make it’s way into Swift’s hands, and well, it did. Kat explained how the whole thing went down on their TikTok.

If you’re a fan of Swift (and her fashion), you probably already know that she’s been spotted in vintage Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirts. They’re from Kansas City boutique The Westside Storey. Well, Kat — the beanie knitter — is their social media manager.

When an order came in that the staff suspected was for the singer, Kat decided to knit the beanie as a gift. They added it into the package not even knowing if it would actually reach Swift. According to her TikTok, though, Kat figured if nothing else, the beanie would go to a fan.

Well, fast forward to last Sunday night, and Taylor wore the beanie!

In just a couple of days, Kat received so many orders for their signature Swift beanies that they had to shut down shop for a while. The beanie, which was priced at $30, could be found on their Depop. Unfortunately, you’re going to need to give Kat a while to catch up before you can go purchase one yourself. Even the pre-order options have sold out at this point.

Don’t despair, though. Other similar beanies are available if you want to root for the Chiefs alongside Swift.

Sh*t That I Knit

$104 at Sh*t That I Knit

While this Chiefs beanie isn’t an exact alternative to Swift’s, it is hand-knitted and officially licensed by the NFL. The piece features an adorable red fluffy pompom, the Chiefs team name in bold white lettering, and the team’s official logo. While it is pricy, the handmade quality and long-lasting materials make it an investment that’s worth the price tag.

Amazon

$10 at Amazon

For those looking for a closer match to Swift’s beanie, this affordable option is a good bet. While it doesn’t have the same pompom, it does feature the red and white palette with a folded based for around the ears. Plus, its slouchy look is perfect for those who want a casual piece they can wear well beyond NFL season.

Free People

$68 at Free People

If it was the pompom on Swift’s beanie you loved most, snag this option from Free People. While the detailing along the folded hem is blue, the bright red shade is certainly appropriate for Chiefs merch, and of course, there’s the pompom. The fuzzy adornment is extremely similar to Swift’s except here it’s even bigger.

While you might not be able to get your hand’s on Kut the Knit’s original beanie, there are still plenty of ways to twin with Swift and cheer on the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift’s Chiefs beanie has an awesome backstory originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

