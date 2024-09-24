A New Chapter for the Mexican Moose

When Santos Flores arrived in Missoula, he fell in love with the area – but he missed the flavors of home. In 2021, he decided to bring that taste to life with the Mexican Moose food truck. Soon after, they found a permanent home inside the Sunrise Saloon and now they’ve expanded to a new location in downtown Missoula.

At the heart of Mexican Moose are treasured family recipes, like the pork ribs in chili verde sauce, reminiscent of Santos’ mom’s cooking and a beloved comfort food from his childhood.

No Mexican restaurant is complete without a Taco Tuesday special! Every Tuesday, both locations offer their signature tacos with cabbage, onions, cilantro and choice of meat (or not!) for just $2 each!!

For your late-night cravings, Mexican Moose has you covered. They’re open until 1:30 a.m. at the Sunrise Saloon location and 3 a.m. at the NEW location at 221 West Broadway, across from the Courthouse. If you’re on the go, you can order online at Mexican Moose Missoula.

Let the Santos family share their love for authentic homemade Mexican food with you!