Are Screens Ruining Your Vision? Here's What You Need to Know

Remember when our parents warned us that sitting too close to the TV would ruin our eyes? Well, fast forward to today, and we’re all glued to screens more than ever—whether it’s our phones, computers, or tablets. So, the big question is: Were they right? Are we really damaging our vision?

Turns out, the answer is yes—constant screen use can take a toll on our eyes. Dr. Rebecca Jackson at Shopko Optical explains that in the past, most people’s prescriptions would stabilize in their twenties and stay pretty much the same for the rest of their lives. But today, with heavy screen usage, she’s seeing an increase in eye deterioration. As a result, many people are needing stronger prescriptions as they age, much earlier than before.

Beyond needing a new prescription, screen time can cause other common eye problems, too. If you've ever experienced dry eyes, eye fatigue, or even a headache after a long day in front of a screen, you're not alone. The good news? There are ways to help relieve these symptoms.

One simple strategy to reduce eye strain is the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break from your screen and look at something at least 20 feet away. This quick exercise gives your eyes a much-needed rest and can help reduce the fatigue and discomfort caused by staring at a screen for too long.

Another solution to combat screen fatigue is wearing blue light-blocking lenses. Many of us are already familiar with blue light-blocking glasses, or we have a special coating on our prescription lenses to help filter out the harmful blue light emitted by screens. If you’ve ever struggled with the blue reflection on your glasses during video calls, there’s good news: newer anti-glare lenses have been developed to minimize that effect.

If you're interested in upgrading your eyewear to help with eye strain and improve overall eye health, Shopko Optical offers a wide range of blue light-blocking lenses to suit your needs.

If you’re dealing with screen fatigue or other eye concerns, the experienced optometrists at Shopko Optical can help. They offer comprehensive eye exams and ocular health management for all ages. Whether you need a new prescription, advice on eye care, or assistance in finding the perfect eyewear, their team is ready to assist you.

Shopko Optical also carries a variety of top eyewear brands, including contact lenses, and accepts most major vision insurance plans.

Ready to take better care of your eyes? Book your appointment today by visiting Shopko Optical or by calling 406-721-4646.