Big Sky Blend: City Life Community Center

City Life Community Center is a state of the art 34,000 square foot facility for teens in the heart of Missoula. It exists to serve as a much needed resource for teens, providing programming and events for a variety of interests. And partnered with Missoula's Youth For Christ, also provides the opportunity to reach young people in the hopes to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to the Word of God and prayer, passion for sharing the love of Christ, and commitment to social involvement.

Right now, they're in the middle of a capital campaign to raise money to pay off the building. That way they can use those otherwise "tied up mortgage payments" for numerous teen programs and even outreach... the possibilities are endless! Ultimately, they hope to raise up a generation that cares for their community, gets involved and leads the way... and that that cycle continues.

The City Life building is comprised of the Gymnasium – equipped for basketball, volleyball and pickle ball, the Student Center... a 6,000 square foot space for teens to call their own with TV’s, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Billiards, Foosball, Ping-pong, and more... the Paintball Arena – the largest indoor paintball facility in the region as well as office space for a number of local non-profit partners (and they've had more than a dozen!

Again, they also have a variety of programs for teens such as Campus Life – their weekly group for teens which meets on every Tuesday night for High School Club Night. The Boys and Girls Club also meets on a regular basis during the day in the Student Center!

If you're a business (there are several already on board) or individual that's interested in partnering with City Life Community Center, reach out by checking out the website or Facebook pages!