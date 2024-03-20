Big Sky Blend: Community Health Alliance

Through their many education and grant programs, Community Health Alliance is working to improve the health outcomes of western Montanans. We’re talking today specifically about the Community Oncology Patient Fund, which helps with care-related costs for western Montana oncology patients and is seeing an increased need each year.

With grants generally between $250 and $500, the fund assists with medical bills, screenings, gas cards, lodging, wigs, compression garments and more. Patients of all ages and from all over western Montana have received assistance. In the last fiscal year 12 grants were awarded, while in the current fiscal year they are already up to 22 grants and the fund is currently running low due to a growing volume of applications.

The fund is 100% donor supported through gifts from compassionate community members and gifts in honor or memory of someone with cancer. If you’re able to make a donation, you can visit https://www.communityhealthwmt.org/.