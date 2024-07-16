Big Sky Blend: El Cazador Family Mexican Restaurant

Step into the vibrant world of El Cazador Family Mexican Restaurant, a beloved Missoula institution since 1995! From their humble beginnings downtown to their bustling food truck days, and now in their fantastic new digs on South Avenue since 2020, the Hernandez family has been dishing out unforgettable, authentic Mexican cuisine that's got everyone buzzing!

Alfredo Hernandez isn't just the owner—he's the creator behind El Cazador's mouthwatering menu. With his own creative twists on traditional recipes, Alfredo has crafted a dining experience that's as exciting as it is delicious. And let's not forget the rest of the Hernandez crew—this is a family affair where everyone pitches in to make sure you leave with a smile.

Their new outdoor patio is the perfect spot to soak up Missoula's sunshine while digging into their famous house-made chips and salsa, paired perfectly with a cold beer or a refreshing glass of wine. And when it's time for dessert, treat yourself to their legendary fried ice cream!

Come join the fiesta at El Cazador Family Mexican Restaurant and discover why they've been Missoula's go-to spot for nearly three decades. Get ready for flavors that will transport you straight to Mexico and an atmosphere that feels just like home.