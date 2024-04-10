Watch Now
The Big Sky Blend

Actions

Big Sky Blend: Furniture Shopping Should Be Fun!

Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 14:07:45-04

From speaking fluent pirate to playing a mean air guitar, Mark Brintnall brings the same fun to his TV commercials that Bitterroot Furniture brings to their store. After all, if you’re not having a good time shopping for furniture, you’re in the wrong place!

Mark & Gayle have been keeping their 15,000 square foot showroom stocked with fresh inventory since 1992. If you’re in the market for new colors, styles, the latest trends, they’ve got you covered Check them out in person at 223 Pinckney Street in Hamilton or you can call (406) 363-1943 or visit their website here: https://www.bitterrootfurniture.com/

Remember: “Drive a Little, Save a Lot!”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader