Big Sky Blend: Home ReSource

Established in 2003, Home ReSource has become a leader in reducing Missoula's waste by diverting over 900 tons annually from the city's landfill. With more than half of Missoula households benefiting from its materials and services, Home ReSource is so much more than a reuse building supply store. Behind the curtains of Missoula's beloved community events, they tirelessly work to cultivate a more sustainable environment, championing waste reduction initiatives.

This year Home ReSource will extend its commitment to waste reduction by actively participating in Missoula PRIDE, the Missoula Marathon, the Western Montana Fair, and River City Roots Fest. During the Missoula Gives campaign, Home ReSource aims to raise $10,000 for the Zero Waste Access Fund. This fund serves as a cornerstone for waste reduction and zero-waste education initiatives throughout the Missoula community. In the past year alone, the Zero Waste team achieved remarkable results, diverting 70% of waste from River City Roots Fest and a staggering 50,000 pounds from the Western Montana Fair.

There are many ways to support Home ReSource – by shopping at the reuse store, giving your time and materials, and with monetary donations through Missoula Gives to support the Zero Waste Access Fund or directly through their website at Home ReSource.