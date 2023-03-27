Big Sky Blend: KornUtopia - Missoula's Popcorn Destination

KornUtopia is, of course, known for their Kettle Corn but what about their Ghost Pepper Toffee or Creamy Dill gourmet popcorn? KornUtopia is the next generation of a very successful Kettle Korn business that began in 2005. You’ve seen them around town at Missoula’s markets, festivals, and concerts. In 2015, Jana and Ron Jackson opened the shop on the Hip Strip where you can pick up any of their 30+ flavors. If you need a unique locally made gift, custom tins and gift baskets are available too and can be shipped anywhere. Whatever flavor you’re craving, they’ve got you covered - with Birthday Cake or Fireball for your sweet tooth, savory classics like Cheddar or Movie Theater and, as always, their famous Kettle Corn!

KornUtopia is located at 617 South Higgins, next to Big Dipper Ice Cream.

Hours: 11am-5pm Monday-Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

You can visit their website for more information or to purchase: https://www.kornutopia.com/

Phone: 406-926-1480

Email: info@kornutopia.com