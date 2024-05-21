Big Sky Blend: Let's Get Growing with Swan River Gardens!

With Memorial Day just around the corner, it's time to dive into the planting season fun! Mother Nature's giving us the green light, so let's get those gardens blooming. Greenhouses are bursting with all sorts of goodies – from shady plants to sun-lovers, deer-resistant blooms, veggies, herbs, and stunning hanging baskets. And let's not forget everyone's favorite: tomatoes! Cherry ones are a breeze to grow.

Feeling fruity? Fruit trees and berry shrubs are calling your name. Ever heard of honeyberries? They're a berry lover's dream with minimal fuss. Plus, if you need some shade, fast-growing trees like maples are here to save the day, along with plenty of other varieties that thrive in Montana.

Need pots for all your plant babies? Swan River Gardens has you covered with a bunch of new pottery options in every color and size imaginable. So, let's kick off Memorial Day with some serious planting fun!

You can visit Swan River Gardens at 175 Swan River Road in Bigfork and check them out online at Swan River Gardens.