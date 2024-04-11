Big Sky Blend: Missoula Community Foundation

What is a community foundation? It is a nonprofit organization that serves people who share a common interest - improving the quality of life where they live. Missoula Community Foundation works with donors to establish charitable funds to support Missoula – often in partnership with the nonprofits or the donor’s financial advisors or estate planners. They also help donors be impactful givers and help pool funds to address community needs. One of the ways they do this is through the community-wide fundraiser, Missoula & Bitterroot Gives.

This year, the Missoula & Bitterroot Gives 26-hour giving day is happening May 2nd & 3rd. There are over 200 nonprofits participating with a goal of raising $1.3 million to support their work within our communities. You can go to Missoula Gives to learn more and make your donations!