Big Sky Blend: Poor Henry's Saloon

Just off I90 in Clinton, you’ll find the best Prime Rib around and so much more!

Poor Henry’s is not just a bar – it’s a place you can bring the whole family for a homemade meal in a warm, welcoming atmosphere that won’t break your budget. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily – great burgers, sandwiches, pizza, house-made meatloaf and locally sourced Steak of the Week along with your favorite beverage. Prime Rib is featured Friday and Saturday nights. Everything from soups to salad dressing is scratch made and our beef is locally sourced from the Handley Ranch in Clinton.

Poor Henry’s is a great place to gather in a family-friendly atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and we also host community events such as weddings, memorials and fundraisers. You can relax in the restaurant or enjoy our outdoor seating.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram Instagram to keep up on menu specials, live music and other special events.

Poor Henry’s Restaurant and Saloon is open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

