Big Sky Blend: Red Willow Learning Center

At Red Willow Learning Center, their primary focus is on building trauma resilience and giving individuals the skills to navigate life's challenges with strength and adaptability.

Everyone faces or will face adversity at some point, and the goal at Red Willow is to empower individuals to access mind-body skills for enhanced resilience. More than just yoga, their offerings span a wide range, including various forms of yoga, meditation, mindfulness, art therapy, and journaling. They emphasize the integration of these practices into daily life, to create those habits of resilience. Their programs aim to regulate the nervous system and promote relaxation.

They extend a special invitation to veterans, who can participate in any classes free of charge. Specifically tailored classes in yoga and mindfulness, available both online and in-person, provide valuable resources to support veterans' well-being. This year during Missoula and Bitterroot Gives, you can support these veterans’ programs by donating at Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives.

To learn more about all of the programs available at Red Willow and to support their work, please visit their website at Red Willow Learning Center.